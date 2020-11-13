UrduPoint.com
Govt Sets Target In Revenue Collection, FBR Reforms: Dr Waqar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Govt sets target in revenue collection, FBR reforms: Dr Waqar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood on Friday said that incumbent government has set targets in revenue collection and reforms in Federal board of revenue.

The people should come voluntarily to deposit the taxes so that progress could be made in revenue field, he stated in an interview with a private television channel program.

The federal board of revenue (FBR), he said had information of some 74,00,000 persons. The national database registration authority (NADRA), and other departments were helping the ministry for collection of data of non-tax payers, he stated.

Commenting on subsidy given by the government over wheat commodity, the SAPM said that large number of people were enjoying subsidy on essential items including wheat but they are unaware of the benefits being given to them.

He said that economic coordination committee (ECC), had granted approval for importing wheat. Both provincial and federal governments, he said were bearing expenditure of Rs.90 billion subsidy being provided to wheat products.

In reply to a question about targets of the ruling party, he said reforms in FBR and revenue collection are targets besides expanding tax network across the country.

