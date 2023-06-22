UrduPoint.com

Govt Sets Target To Bring Investment In Pakistan: Kiyani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Govt sets target to bring investment in Pakistan: Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economic and Energy Affairs Bilal Azhar Kayani on Wednesday said that the government has set targets to bring heavy investment in Pakistan.

There are areas of investment in Pakistan include agriculture, energy and information technology, he said while talking to ptv.

The coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has evolved a new strategy to invite investors for heavy investment in different sectors. We need to rebuild the confidence of investors in Pakistan, he said adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) last regime had destroyed the institutions besides halted economic activity due to bad governance.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made targets to attract investors for bringing hundred billion Dollars here in a short period of time. He said constituting different committees and forwarding tasks to various institutions would help strengthen the economy.

In reply to a question about the civil-military relationship in boosting economic activity, he said it is imperative to ensure investors about the participation of a strong institution of Pakistan.

To another question, he said continuity of economic policies would help rebuild the confidence of businessmen in Pakistan.

President PILDAT, Ahmad Bilal Mehboob said that foreign investors need assurance from the government regarding the security of heavy investment in this part of the region.

Economic expert Furrukh Saleem said that the government has introduced the best strategy for economic revival and business activity. He said civil-military cooperation would have a positive impact on the country's economy besides rebuilding the confidence of foreign investors in this country.

