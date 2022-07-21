UrduPoint.com

Govt Sets Target To Generate 60 % Energy Through RE: MD NEECA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Govt sets target to generate 60 % energy through RE: MD NEECA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Dr Sardar Mohazzam while underling the importance of Renewable Energy (RE) on Thursday said the government had set a target to generate 60 per cent of total energy through RE by 2030.

Addressing at a 'Free GoodWe Solar Energy Storage' seminar here, he said that RE being a clean and green energy was a future of the country and currently this was aligned with the government agenda and also aligned with global agenda of sustainable development goal number seven.

First part of which is related to access to energy and second with RE and efficiency. But it needed a lot of efforts in terms of technology and developing market in that regard, he added.

Terming the RE as the future, the MD NEECA said there were great opportunities in solar and wind as due to sharp surge in energy prices at global level, both the domestic and industrial consumers were looking for its substitute and viable solution.

Solar was a best substitute of grid, he added.

He said the government was also going for solarization of all public buildings which would further boost demand and requirement of RE technology in the country.

However, he said there was also a big challenge whether the people could afford it and whether they had easy access to RE technology.

Dr Mohazzam appreciated the efforts of GoodWe for bringing such innovation in Pakistani market.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Manager Syed Salman Mohiddin said power tariff of K-Electric and XWDISCOs had gradually been increasing due to surge in fuel prices at international market.

He said in such scenario, solarization was the only viable and alternative solution to curtail the sky rocketing prices of fuel.

Technical Manger GoodWe Ahmad Raffay briefed the participants about various products and its functions of solar system developed by the company.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Company Market All Government Best

Recent Stories

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

29 minutes ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

1 hour ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.