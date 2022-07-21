Govt sets target to generate 60 % energy through RE: MD NEECA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Dr Sardar Mohazzam while underling the importance of Renewable Energy (RE) on Thursday said the government had set a target to generate 60 per cent of total energy through RE by 2030.

Addressing at a 'Free GoodWe Solar Energy Storage' seminar here, he said that RE being a clean and green energy was a future of the country and currently this was aligned with the government agenda and also aligned with global agenda of sustainable development goal number seven.

First part of which is related to access to energy and second with RE and efficiency. But it needed a lot of efforts in terms of technology and developing market in that regard, he added.

Terming the RE as the future, the MD NEECA said there were great opportunities in solar and wind as due to sharp surge in energy prices at global level, both the domestic and industrial consumers were looking for its substitute and viable solution.

Solar was a best substitute of grid, he added.

He said the government was also going for solarization of all public buildings which would further boost demand and requirement of RE technology in the country.

However, he said there was also a big challenge whether the people could afford it and whether they had easy access to RE technology.

Dr Mohazzam appreciated the efforts of GoodWe for bringing such innovation in Pakistani market.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Manager Syed Salman Mohiddin said power tariff of K-Electric and XWDISCOs had gradually been increasing due to surge in fuel prices at international market.

He said in such scenario, solarization was the only viable and alternative solution to curtail the sky rocketing prices of fuel.

Technical Manger GoodWe Ahmad Raffay briefed the participants about various products and its functions of solar system developed by the company.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the participants.