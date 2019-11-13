UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Sets Unprecedented Example For Permitting Nawaz To Go Abroad For Medical Treatment: Fawad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

Govt sets unprecedented example for permitting Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that present government had set an unprecedented example for permitting Nawaz Sharif, to go abroad for medical treatment.

A person having name on exit control list and corruption charges, was allowing to leave the country for medical treatment, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Criticizing the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for playing politics on ailing health of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said these elements representing PML-N party have great love for party politics rather ailing condition of Nawaz Sharif.

It was unfortunate that PML-N leaders who had been running the affairs of the last governments could not establish an international standard hospital for the treatment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Technology Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government Love

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

22 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

37 minutes ago

Kaira's plea to meet Zardari in jail adjourned

58 seconds ago

Prime Minister says increased tax collection cruci ..

59 seconds ago

Govt committed to address problems of public: ZiaU ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.