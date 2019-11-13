Govt sets unprecedented example for permitting Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment: Fawad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that present government had set an unprecedented example for permitting Nawaz Sharif, to go abroad for medical treatment.

A person having name on exit control list and corruption charges, was allowing to leave the country for medical treatment, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Criticizing the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for playing politics on ailing health of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said these elements representing PML-N party have great love for party politics rather ailing condition of Nawaz Sharif.

It was unfortunate that PML-N leaders who had been running the affairs of the last governments could not establish an international standard hospital for the treatment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he stated.