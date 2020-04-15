UrduPoint.com
Govt Sets Up 32 Labs For Testing Coronavirus Patients In Country: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government has established some 32 laboratories for testing coronavirus patients in the country.

This was stated by leader of PTI, Dr Shahbaz Gill while talking to a private tv channel programme on Wednesday.

The Punjab has taken lead in testing coronavirus, he said adding that so far, we have made some 43,000 tests of people for detecting the virus while Sindh province could not enhance the capacity from 1500 per day, despite having resources.

He said present government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, had already taken all possible steps for protecting the people from the virus.

Dr Gill said leaders who were responsible to handle the affairs of the province of Sindh, could not control hunger in Thar areas. Expressing dismay, he said due to lack of planning, some 1300 children had perished due to unavailability of adequate food there.

To a question, he said despite lockdown, the patients in the Sindh provincial areas, were still rising.

In reply to a question, he said Punjab was an over populated area, due to which, number of patients were increasing.

