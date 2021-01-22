Govt sets up committee on Broadsheet to fix responsibility: Babar Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan on Friday said that the government had set up an inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine responsibility.

Speaking in Senate, he said the government did not believe to put the issues under the carpet.

He said that constitution of the inquiry committee was the demand of the house and people of the country.

Babar Awan said the government wanted to probe how Pervez Musharraf hired the firm for search of assets.

He said that the PTI government had a track record to probe whenever allegations rose on any issue.

He said that no one can even think to go after the sugar mafia. It was imperative that there should be a investigation, and on the basis of that inquiry responsibility should be fixed, he added.

Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that Federal and provincial governments should jointly provide health facilities to people of the country. "Providing health facilities should not be politicized," he added.

Nine reports were also presented in the house. Babar Awan had also moved a motion to discuss President's address to the joint session of the Parliament. On the request of Babar Awan it was decided to start debate on the President's address from Monday.