Govt Sets Up District Library In Shangla

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

The provincial government has setup a state-of-the art district public library in Shangla district to promote book reading among youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The provincial government has setup a state-of-the art district public library in Shangla district to promote book reading among youth.

Maqbool Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shangla, inaugurated the library in present of officials of district administration, officials of higher education department and notable of the area.

In his brief speech, Maqbool Hussain said people of Shangla mostly students and youth would be largely benefited from the library. He said it would immensely help aspirants of competitive examinations including CSS and PMS.

Hussain said the library would help students in their education research work and would save their time and money while going to other districts including Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad for books.

Books in all disciplines including English, Pashto and urdu literature, History, geography, agriculture, forestry, science, politics, economics, social sciences, arts, architecture etc. He urged people to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with staff while visiting to the library

