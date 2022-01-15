UrduPoint.com

Govt Sets Up Ehsas Dastarkhwan To Distribute Free Meals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 07:26 PM

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government, after the Eshas Bazaar and Ehsas Deewar, has set up Ehsas Dastarkhwan for the destitute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government, after the Eshas Bazaar and Ehsas Deewar, has set up Ehsas Dastarkhwan for the destitute.

The Ehsas Dastarkhwan has been set up near General Bus Stand Multan where free meals are being provided to the travellers and needy people from 2pm to 4pm, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM said that taking care of the poor, helpless and destitute people is a virtue and Allah Almighty also blesses the good deeds with prosperity. He said the previous governments did not take any practical step for the betterment and welfare of the deprived segment and deserving people as such class deserve special attention of the society.

He mentioned that feeding others is a Sunnah and part of our Islamic traditions. He said that the scope of Ehsas Dastarkhwan would be further extended to other cities as well. He termed the setting up of Ehsas Dastarkhwan an exemplary initiative of the district administration Multan.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim formally inaugurated the Ehsas Dastarkhwan and also ate food there. The passengers also declared it a commendable initiative of the Punjab government.

