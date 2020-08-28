Govt sets up flour stalls in Quetta

The Balochistan government has set up several flour stalls in different parts of the provincial capital in order to ensure provision of wheat and flour bags to the citizens on an affordable price

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has set up several flour stalls in different parts of the provincial capital in order to ensure provision of wheat and flour bags to the citizens on an affordable price.

Profiteers have increased the prices following the shortage in the supply of flour.

A 20kg bag of wheat has been made available at Rs930 at the stalls set up in Sariab Road, Airport Road and Meezan Chowk. The price of such flour bag in open market is Rs1,200.

On account of calamity and recent flood in green belt of Balochistan, the procurement was not made causing hike in the price of flour. As a result of shortage a 100kg bag earlier sold for Rs4,500, was being sold for Rs6,000.

Large number of people were seen visiting the stalls set up to provide relief to the people.

