Govt Sets Up Sports, Co-curricular Division For Youth: Usman Dar

Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday said that the government had set up a dedicated "Sports and Co-curricular" division for youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP)

The announcement was made by the SAPM in a message issued by his office in connection with International Youth Day.

He said President Dr Arif Alvi would inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports and Co-curricular division shortly at the Higher education Commission office, while its formal launch would be done by Prime Minister Imran Khan within next few days.

SAPM Usman Dar described the division a gift for youth from the Federal government on the occasion of International Day and regarded the young people as a precious asset of the country.

He said at least three million young people would be made part of the division, aimed at launching multiple pro-youth projects including Kamyab Jawan Markaz, high performance sports academies, Youth Olympics, Innovation League and Green Youth Movement.

