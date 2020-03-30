Govt sets up Whatsapp Corona helpline

The Federal Government has taken yet another innovative step by launching 'Whatsapp Corona Helpline' to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has taken yet another innovative step by launching 'Whatsapp Corona Helpline' to facilitate people.

The people would get automatic Information and data about Corona pandemic through this helpline while sitting in homes.

"While sitting at home, just message 'Hi' to +923001111166 and get all Corona related Information, latest statistics or finding the nearest laboratory," said spokesman of the Relief Department KP in a press statement here Monday.