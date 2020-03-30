UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Sets Up Whatsapp Corona Helpline

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:34 PM

Govt sets up Whatsapp Corona helpline

The Federal Government has taken yet another innovative step by launching 'Whatsapp Corona Helpline' to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has taken yet another innovative step by launching 'Whatsapp Corona Helpline' to facilitate people.

The people would get automatic Information and data about Corona pandemic through this helpline while sitting in homes.

"While sitting at home, just message 'Hi' to +923001111166 and get all Corona related Information, latest statistics or finding the nearest laboratory," said spokesman of the Relief Department KP in a press statement here Monday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

6 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

6 minutes ago

Sarwar welcomes announcement of 'Tiger Force' for ..

2 minutes ago

Indigenous leaders issue plea for COVID pandemic p ..

2 minutes ago

UN calls for $2.5 trillion coronavirus rescue pack ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Car Output in China Plummets Amid Virus O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.