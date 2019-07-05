UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Setting Precedents Of True Service To Nation Through Initiatives Like Ehsaas, Road To Makkah: Omar Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

Govt setting precedents of true service to nation through initiatives like Ehsaas, Road to Makkah: Omar Cheema

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Friday said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is setting precedents of true service to the nation through initiatives like Ehsaas and Road to Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Friday said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is setting precedents of true service to the nation through initiatives like Ehsaas and Road to Makkah.

According to the press release issued by party's Central Media Department, PTI Central Information Secretary hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the PTI government was a stellar in ensuring welfare of the down trodden.

Through PM's Ehsaas program, the PTI leader said, the state was taking responsibility of the low strata of the society.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said the "Road to Makkah" initiative was yet another revolutionary step aiming at facilitating the pilgrims and PM and his team deserves all praise for their commitment towards people.

He marked stating that soon Pakistan would become a true Islamic welfare state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Makkah Media All Government

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Office Denies RT Accreditation Request ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts stressed to make Pakistan safe, disaster-r ..

3 minutes ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll exceeds 1,600 mark

3 minutes ago

Couple crushed to death in Chiniot

3 minutes ago

Planning ministry clarifies media report on CPEC

10 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority organises two-day PPR ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.