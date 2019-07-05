Govt setting precedents of true service to nation through initiatives like Ehsaas, Road to Makkah: Omar Cheema

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Friday said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is setting precedents of true service to the nation through initiatives like Ehsaas and Road to Makkah

According to the press release issued by party's Central Media Department, PTI Central Information Secretary hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the PTI government was a stellar in ensuring welfare of the down trodden.

Through PM's Ehsaas program, the PTI leader said, the state was taking responsibility of the low strata of the society.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said the "Road to Makkah" initiative was yet another revolutionary step aiming at facilitating the pilgrims and PM and his team deserves all praise for their commitment towards people.

He marked stating that soon Pakistan would become a true Islamic welfare state.