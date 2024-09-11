Govt Setting Up 'Economic Zones' To Boost Business Activity: Tanveer
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that incumbent government was establishing 'economic zones' in different parts to boost business activity in the country.
"We are working to promote industrial sectors and for this, all necessary steps are being taken to achieve the objectives," he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said International Monetary Fund didn’t raise any condition regarding economic zones.
Commenting on constitutional amendment, he said, "we should have a required number of voters in the Houses to bring amendment.
"
"We hope that leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would support the government to bring legislation and amendment," he added.
To a question about role of PTI in the current situation, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should avoid wasting time of the public through politics of agitation.
He said that Opposition should come forward with suggestions for reforms so that country could make progress in every sector at a fast pace.
