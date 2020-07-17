UrduPoint.com
Govt Setup Bait-ul-Mal Office In Jamrud

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Government has setup Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal office at tehsil Jamrud in Khyber district to facilitate poor tribesmen.

The office has been setup following the efforts of Member Provincial Assembly, Bilawal Afridi, says a statement here Friday.

  It would help provide the much needed relief to poor tribal people at their doorsteps.

Earlier, they visited to Peshawar to get assistance from Bait-ul-Mal.

Patients suffering from fatal diseases like cancer, kidney, heart and require operations could be facilitated from Bait-ul-Mal.

The tribal people appreciated the efforts of MPA Bilawal Afridi.

