Govt setup Bait-ul-Mal office in Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Government has setup Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal office at tehsil Jamrud in Khyber district to facilitate poor tribesmen.

The office has been setup following the efforts of Member Provincial Assembly, Bilawal Afridi, says a statement here Friday.

It would help provide the much needed relief to poor tribal people at their doorsteps.

Earlier, they visited to Peshawar to get assistance from Bait-ul-Mal.

Patients suffering from fatal diseases like cancer, kidney, heart and require operations could be facilitated from Bait-ul-Mal.

The tribal people appreciated the efforts of MPA Bilawal Afridi.