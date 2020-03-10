Govt shares court decisions with UK for bringing Nawaz back to Pakistan: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that government had provided the details of the court decision to United Kingdom for bringing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

The Ex Premier was a convict person and after the deadline given by court, the ailing leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, should return to homeland, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

We have extradition agreement regarding prisoners and the government had asked the British government for sending the PML-N leader back to Pakistan, he added.

In replying to a question about inquiry of wheat and sugar, Minister of State for Interior, Shahzad Akbar said the Director General Federal Investigation Agency was investigating the matter and the action would be taken against the responsible elements in light of the inquiry. To another question, he said the prime minister was committed to continue the accountability process without discrimination.