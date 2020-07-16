UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Shia Ulema Agree On Anti-COVID SOPs For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Govt, Shia Ulema agree on anti-COVID SOPs for Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The government and the Shia Ulema Thursday agreed upon various standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus during the mourning rituals of Muharram-ul-Haram, including processions as well as gatherings.

The SOPs were finalized in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the renowned Shia Ulema here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. It was attended by Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Aijaz Shah and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, besides the Shia Ulema (scholars) including Allama Arif Wahidi, Raja Nasir Abbas, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Allama Qamar Haider Zaidi, Raja Basharat Imami, and Allama Sajjad Naqvi.

The other provincial governors, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, Allama Afzal Haidri and Allama Hussain Akbar from Punjab, Allama Shahanshah Naqvi, Allama Syed Ali Iqrar Naqvi and Allama Furqan Haider from Sindh, Allama Abid Shakiri and Allama Irshad Khalili from KP, Allama Syed Hashim Mosvi and Allama Sheikh Juma Asadi from Balochistan, and Mufti Kifayat Hussain Naqvi from the AJK participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the president lauded the religious scholars for extending cooperation during the Holy Month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr to contain the spread of COVID-19 and expected similar cooperation again.

Among the agreed SOPs included social distancing in gatherings, marking for sitting, no-entry without mask, no use of carpet, chlorination of mats permitted to use outside Imambargah only, and brief and time-bound Majalis.

Ban on the participation of old-aged people, hand shake or hugging, bringing along prayer mats, Sajda Gah or beads had also been agreed upon, besides the take-away of food instead of servings.

The mourners would not be allowed to touch Alam (flag), Taazia and Shabih. Only the licensed processions would be allowed subject to enforcement of SOPs, including hand sanitizers, face masks, single use glasses for drinking water, limited number of participants with restriction on old-aged and ailing persons.

The president thanked the Ulema for cooperation and congratulated on evolving consensus on the SOPs. The scholars also lauded the president's role to bring about national unity and harmony among different schools of thought.\867

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Water Interior Minister Nasir Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prayer Mufti From Government Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

19 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

26 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.