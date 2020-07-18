Govt, Shia Ulema agree on anti-COVID SOPs for Muharram-ul-Haram

The government and the Shia Ulema agreed upon various standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus during the mourning rituals of Muharram-ul-Haram, including processions as well as gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The government and the Shia Ulema agreed upon various standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus during the mourning rituals of Muharram-ul-Haram, including processions as well as gatherings.

The SOPs were finalized in a brain-storming session of prominent Shia scholars convened by President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to assist in the preparation of SOPs.

It was attended by Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Aijaz Shah and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, besides the Shia Ulema (scholars) including Allama Arif Wahidi, Raja Nasir Abbas, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Allama Qamar Haider Zaidi, Raja Basharat Imami, and Allama Sajjad Naqvi.

The other provincial governors, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, Allama Afzal Haidri and Allama Hussain Akbar from Punjab, Allama Shahanshah Naqvi, Allama Syed Ali Iqrar Naqvi and Allama Furqan Haider from Sindh, Allama Abid Shakiri and Allama Irshad Khalili from KP, Allama Syed Hashim Mosvi and Allama Sheikh Juma Asadi from Balochistan, and Mufti Kifayat Hussain Naqvi from the AJK participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the president lauded the religious scholars for extending cooperation during the Holy Month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr to contain the spread of COVID-19 and expected similar cooperation again.

Following SOPs were unanimously agreed by the scholars for Azadari and Majalis:- SOPs for Azadari Majalis: 1. Social distancing would be observed.

2. Sitting places should be clearly marked in the Imambargahs.

3. Wearing of masks is mandatory and no one will be allowed to enter without a mask. The Imambargahs' administration can provide masks outside the entrances.

4. The use of carpets should be avoided.

Disinfected mats can be laid outside the Imambargahs.

5. If there are carpets, they may be sprayed with chlorine daily.

6. Same SOPs should be followed in case of Majalis at homes.

7. Avoid holding long meetings because of Corona. Meetings should be started and ended on time.

8. Elderly people should refrain from attending general meetings and should be restricted to Majalis at home only.

9. The participants of the Majalis should not bring Tasbeeh, Prayer-mat, etc. with them.

10. Hand-shakes and embracing people etc. should be avoided.

11. Parcel should be arranged instead of Tabarak and Niaz at Majalis.

12. Touching of Alam, Taziya, and Shabeeh should be avoided. Ziyarat should be done from a distance.

13. Azadari organizers should stay in liaison with the local administration and cooperate with each other.

SOPs for Mourning, Ashura and Muharram processions 1. Licensed and traditional processions will be allowed during Muharram by adopting precautionary measures (SOPs).

2. The use of face-masks and hand-sanitisers is mandatory in the processions.

3. Adequate distance should be maintained between the persons in the processions.

4. Avoid using shared utensils while drinking water.

5. SOPs implementation should be ensured through volunteer scouts.

6. The number of participants should be kept reasonable, and time should be limited.

7. Elderly and people suffering from various diseases should not be allowed to participate in the processions.

The president extended thanks to the scholars for their cooperation and congratulated them on evolving consensus on the relevant SOPs.

The scholars also appreciated President's role in maintaining national unity and harmony between different schools of thought.