Govt Should Apprise Int'l Community Of Indian HR Violations In IOK: PPP

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:41 PM

Govt should apprise int'l community of Indian HR violations in IOK: PPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed on Tuesday said the government should apprise the international community of Pakistan's viewpoint on Kashmir and severe human rights violations by the Indian Army in the occupied state.

He suggested the government to send a delegation to the United Nations, human rights bodies, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union (EU) to highlight Indian human rights violations and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing a press conference here at Model Town, he said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had not submitted any application for his medical treatment, but the jail's doctors had advised him to undertake medical checkups.

The court had ordered that Asif Ali Zardari could avail medical facilities in jail on his own expenses and the jail authorities should implement the order, he said.

Chaudhry Manzoor claimed that corruption inquiries were only being initiated against the opposition. Those facing 17 inquiries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also be arrested, he added.

He alleged that the opposition was being pressurized by initiating references against its leaders.

