Govt Should Declare Independence Day As 'National Plantation Day'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Senior Environmentalist, social worker and Chief Editor Subha-e-Nau magazine Shahida Kauser Farooq on Thursday urged the government to declare Independence Day (14th August) as National Plantation Day to create sense of harmony and unity in nationwide plantation and ecosystem restoration initiatives

The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project has the potential and scale to engage swathes of masses in a single day to plant maximum plants to not only increase green cover rather help ensure eco friendly employment opportunities, the Subha-e-Nau Chief Editor told APP in an exclusive chat in connection to Independence Day and Monsoon Plantation 2021.

Ms Farooq said the plantation has been considered as the most cheaper and effective measure for overcoming whooping effects of environmental degradation and rising temperatures.

She added that plantation was being carried out by Forest Departments of federating units and some private entities as part of their corporate social responsibility but there need to be a national cohesion in this endeavour.

The senior environmentalist was of the view that the country was in the front line of countries facing adverse impact of climate change and natural calamities.

She said plantation would be the best source to beautify mega urban centers that have turned concrete jungles and resulted in increased pollution and temperature.

As an environmentalist, she said, "I started educating masses on the need to conserve environment and preserve rain water for liveable lifestyle amid increasing water scarcity."She congratulated the government for achieving world record for planting 52,000 plants in 60 seconds and underscored the need to promote such coordinated efforts for massive plantations.

