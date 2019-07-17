Govt should encourage renewable energy: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Renewable energy will be dominating the future due to its never-ending sources like solar and wind etc. Pakistan would have to focus this particular area and government should encourage use of renewable energy by all means

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Renewable energy will be dominating the future due to its never-ending sources like solar and wind etc. Pakistan would have to focus this particular area and government should encourage use of renewable energy by all means.

Talking to a group of businessmen here Wednesday, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder added that being a developing country, Pakistan could not afford to rely on costly and anti-environment fossil fuels.

Almas Hyder, who has vast expertise on renewable energy, said that country was spending huge foreign exchange on oil import. The country's oil import bill was recorded at US $ 11.9 billion in July to April 2018-19 as compared to US $ 11.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing an increase of 4.01 percent.

He said that country had vast scope for renewable energy and its promotion would definitely reduce oil import bill of the country besides reducing the cost of doing business and living cost of the common man. He suggested that solar panel and small wind turbines could easily be installed in residential colonies for power generation. "Developed world is extracting energy from solar, wind, geothermal, hydrogen, tidal, sea-waves hydro, biomass and nuclear resources, and Pakistan also has all of these resources," he mentioned.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that renewable energy resources were not in common use due to high cost and lack of awareness amongst the masses, therefore renewable energy resources should be kept within the reach of people by reduction of duties and taxes on the equipment used for this purpose.

He said that fossil fuels were not renewable and these were becoming too expensive, anti-environment and would eventually dwindle, while renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind, would never run out.

Almas Hyder said that Pakistan relied heavily on fossil fuels to meet its energy requirements and country was spending billions of Dollars on import of petroleum products every year.

"Pakistan is blessed with all kinds of resources that are being used around the world as energy inputs, and the potentials available in Pakistan in the form of wind, solar, and bio-gas and bagasse and distinctively discussed the options as well as developments with respect to each of them. Similarly, intelligent financing tools should be worked out because initial cost of installing solar panels, bio-gas plants or other resources is relatively higher for common citizens. Global successful experience and knowledge of implementing green technologies can be used by Pakistan to develop a sustainable civic and industrial infrastructure and realize rapid economic growth," he argued.

Almas Hyder said that relevant government departments should work for utilization of indigenous resources for the development and promotion of industrial sector leading to import substitution and export enhancement.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said the business community was keen on acquiring economical and reliable alternative energy solutions to sustain their operations. They added that a wide range of green technologies were available in the world for power generation, biogas and biofuels production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing productivity and production in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner.