Govt Should Ensure Transparency Inquiry Of Barkhan Tragedy For Justice: Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Balochistan was a traditional province with its own culture and civilization.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that keeping these traditions in mind, the recent tragedy of Barkhan was a blow to the traditions of Balochistan and all people feel sorrow and reservations about it.

He said that Sardars and Nawabs have a special respect in Balochistan society, so there, special importance was given to the sanctity of the woman and her dupatta or shawl saying that wars and blood were forgiven for the sake of a woman's dupatta.

In order to control the situation in the province, the current provincial government should prove its neutrality by examining all aspects and punishing the wrongdoers according to law and justice, he said.

He said that the inquiry should be completed very carefully so that justice prevails in the province and transparency was seen in it so that no one could violate the traditions of Balochistan in the future.

