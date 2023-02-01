UrduPoint.com

Govt Should Financially Compensate Victims' Families Of Peshawar Blast; Proposes Raja Riaz

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed on Wednesday proposed the government should financially compensate the families of victims who lost their lives in the Peshawar Police Lines blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed on Wednesday proposed the government should financially compensate the families of victims who lost their lives in the Peshawar Police Lines blast.

Talking on the floor of the lower house of parliament, he termed the sad incident a failure of the provincial government as it was at the helm of provincial affairs for the last 10 years.

Raja Riaz said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was provided Rs 40 billion to improve the law and order situation of the province but it could not even initiate the project of 'safe city' throughout the tenure.

He also raised the question that where all this money was consumed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Criticizing the previous government's policy of 'good and bad Taliban', he said it was not a positive decision to populate the Afghan people in the province.

He said the parliament was standing by Pakistan Army and national security institutions through thick and thin and assured all-out support to meet the menace of terrorism.

There was a dire need for unity among all ranks of society but, Raja Riaz said while referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, one man wanted to grab power by hook or by crook and had nothing to do with issues of national importance.

He said the parliamentarians and the nation were ready to render all kinds of sacrifices to maintain peace and tranquility in the country.

