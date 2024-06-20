Govt Should Focus On Strengthening Economy, Creating Jobs: Omar Ayub
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday asked urged the government to focus on strengthening the economy and creating job opportunities for the people.
Opening the debate on the Federal budget 2024-25, he also called for taking relief measures to mitigate the impact of inflation.
He stressed the importance of meeting the demands of industrialists and providing more incentives to the crucial sector.
He said that the increase in government employees' salaries was not sufficient.
He claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had left a GDP growth rate of over 6 percent. He noted that during the PTI tenure, record remittances were sent by overseas Pakistanis, and the country received significant Foreign Direct Investment, besides substantial recovery by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
He said it would be difficult to meet the revenue collection target set by the government.
He mentioned that Pakistan had around 42,000 megawatts of electricity capacity, while the demand was around 26,000 megawatts, and urged distribution companies to invest more in their networks and implement reforms.
Omar Ayub urged the current government to address the issues faced by farmers. The caretaker government had taken the decision to unnecessarily import wheat, he added.
The opposition leader emphasized that the rule of law was essential for progress, prosperity, and development in the country.
