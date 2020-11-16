UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Should Impose Smart Lock-down In Sindh Province: MS Dr Noor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Govt should impose smart lock-down in Sindh province: MS Dr Noor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The cases of coronavirus had consecutively registered an increase in second tier as earlier it was 2% ratio which now rose to 8% till Monday (today) and government should impose the smart lock-down in those areas where the more cases of COVID-19 were emerging to contain its further spread in the province.

Medical superintendent of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (DRPCHK), Dr. Noor Muhammad Soomro told this while talking to APP exclusively here on Monday.

More cases have been reported in the capital city of SindhKarachi than other parts of Sindh province, Noor Muhammad Sommro informed, adding of total, more cases were being reported from areas like Saddar and Central District of Karachi and these areas must be put under the smart lock-down to control the rising the number of cases.

Apart from this port city, other areas of Sindh province should be identified where the more cases of COVID-19 were emerging and similarly, smart lock-down should be imposed in these areas, he said suggesting the government to take the immediate and serious action against the second tier of COVID-19.

The people should also be careful and they should follow the proper SOPs because we don't have sufficient resource to cope with it, he said while expressed serious concerns over surging the cases in the province, adding if it was not handled on the time, the situation might further deteriorate.

So far, coronavirus disease was not completely eliminated but it still prevailed, he uttered, urging the people that they should not go outside till they must have valid reason. If situation forced them to go outside, they must wear mask before leaving home.

In the recent spike of COVID-19, a lot of people have lost their lives, he articulated, suggesting that the people, suffering from diabetic or any other disease, must take more precautionary steps and they must not leave the home without wearing the masks at any cost.

In this fight against COVID-19, we had lost 113 doctors in the country, Medical Superintendent added, articulating that despite this big losses of lives, still paramedical staff and doctors were working a day and night to provide the medical facilities to the COVID-19 patients in the country.

There are not good health facilities here as we can provide the better services to each person suffering from COVID-19, he reiterated, insisting on the people to follow the SOPs to save themselves from virus in the province.

Replying to the question regarding total number patients admitted in the Civil hospital Karachi, Sommro told that there was 100% occupancy in the hospital, adding further that another ward "Medical 02" had been established to provide the medical services to new COVID-19 patients.

However, there were 313 patients of COVID-19 in hospital and their condition is stable as the proper treatment was being provided to them, he uttered by giving the details of patients admitted to hospital after recent spike of corona-virus in the province.

The provincial government was taking all possible measures to control it and contain its further spread in the province, he replied when asked what the steps were taken by the government.

Moreover, Central Command Center Sindh (CCCS) had been established in the province which is looking after all matters related to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the province, he further informed, telling that the provincial government also reactivated all health centers and the ICUs to provide immediate health facilities to the patients.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Saddar All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

22 minutes ago

â€˜TBHFâ€™ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

22 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

22 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscapeâ€™s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.