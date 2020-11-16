Govt should impose smart lock-down in Sindh province: MS Dr Noor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The cases of coronavirus had consecutively registered an increase in second tier as earlier it was 2% ratio which now rose to 8% till Monday (today) and government should impose the smart lock-down in those areas where the more cases of COVID-19 were emerging to contain its further spread in the province.

Medical superintendent of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (DRPCHK), Dr. Noor Muhammad Soomro told this while talking to APP exclusively here on Monday.

More cases have been reported in the capital city of Sindh – Karachi than other parts of Sindh province, Noor Muhammad Sommro informed, adding of total, more cases were being reported from areas like Saddar and Central District of Karachi and these areas must be put under the smart lock-down to control the rising the number of cases.

Apart from this port city, other areas of Sindh province should be identified where the more cases of COVID-19 were emerging and similarly, smart lock-down should be imposed in these areas, he said suggesting the government to take the immediate and serious action against the second tier of COVID-19.

The people should also be careful and they should follow the proper SOPs because we don't have sufficient resource to cope with it, he said while expressed serious concerns over surging the cases in the province, adding if it was not handled on the time, the situation might further deteriorate.

So far, coronavirus disease was not completely eliminated but it still prevailed, he uttered, urging the people that they should not go outside till they must have valid reason. If situation forced them to go outside, they must wear mask before leaving home.

In the recent spike of COVID-19, a lot of people have lost their lives, he articulated, suggesting that the people, suffering from diabetic or any other disease, must take more precautionary steps and they must not leave the home without wearing the masks at any cost.

In this fight against COVID-19, we had lost 113 doctors in the country, Medical Superintendent added, articulating that despite this big losses of lives, still paramedical staff and doctors were working a day and night to provide the medical facilities to the COVID-19 patients in the country.

There are not good health facilities here as we can provide the better services to each person suffering from COVID-19, he reiterated, insisting on the people to follow the SOPs to save themselves from virus in the province.

Replying to the question regarding total number patients admitted in the Civil hospital Karachi, Sommro told that there was 100% occupancy in the hospital, adding further that another ward "Medical 02" had been established to provide the medical services to new COVID-19 patients.

However, there were 313 patients of COVID-19 in hospital and their condition is stable as the proper treatment was being provided to them, he uttered by giving the details of patients admitted to hospital after recent spike of corona-virus in the province.

The provincial government was taking all possible measures to control it and contain its further spread in the province, he replied when asked what the steps were taken by the government.

Moreover, Central Command Center Sindh (CCCS) had been established in the province which is looking after all matters related to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the province, he further informed, telling that the provincial government also reactivated all health centers and the ICUs to provide immediate health facilities to the patients.