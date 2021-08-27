UrduPoint.com

Govt Should Legislate If Wants To Allot More Than 1 Plot To Judges, Civil Servants: Islamabad High Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:29 PM

Govt should legislate if wants to allot more than 1 plot to judges, civil servants: Islamabad High Court

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday accepted the plea against the allotment of more than one plot to the officers of BPS-22, judges and civil servants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday accepted the plea against the allotment of more than one plot to the officers of BPS-22, judges and civil servants.

The bench instructed the government to present the matter before the Federal Cabinet.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment which was earlier reserved on the petition filed by a jurist foundation.

The court said the government should introduce legislation in the house if it wanted to allot more than one plot to judges and civil servants.

The court, however, did not cancel the previous allotments and instructed to present the matter before the Federal Cabinet.

The petition had stated that on June 27, 2006 the then prime minister approved the summary of establishment division. The reasons to approve the summary were not legal instead it was based on desires, it said.

The petition further said the policy for extra plot allotments was based on dishonesty. It prayed the court to declare the decision for allotment of more than one plot to judges and civil servants as null and void.

