Govt Should Make Strategy For Legislation: Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Wednesday said the government should make an effective strategy in consultation with the opposition for carrying out legislation in the larger national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Wednesday said the government should make an effective strategy in consultation with the opposition for carrying out legislation in the larger national interest.

Both the treasury and opposition members of the Parliament should build working relationship and jointly pass laws to benefit the common man. he said while talking to APP here outside the Parliament House.

Senator Saif the sessions of both the National Assembly and the Senate were summoned at the same time to do some important legislation. He, however, regretted that it was the Senate's session after 120 days.

He said the government was trying to amicably deal with the administrative issues and it should work out a proper strategy to deal with the parliamentary affairs.

Important drafts bills like the Pakistan Army Act amendment bill, amendment in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance and legislation pertaining to Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said, were likely to be presented during the current sessions of the two houses and their enactment was must, he added.

Senator Saif said the opposition legislators had only one complaint that they were not informed in time about the parliamentary sessions so that they could have made prior preparation for an effective debate on the draft bills.

It was incumbent upon both the government and the opposition to develop consensus so that legislation on certain issues of national interest and public welfare should sailed through the Parliament smoothly, he added.

