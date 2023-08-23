Open Menu

Govt Should Provide Relief To Poor Masses: Kumail Hyder

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Govt should provide relief to poor masses: Kumail Hyder

Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Wednesday said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should provide immediate relief to the poor masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Wednesday said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should provide immediate relief to the poor masses.

Talking to several delegations at his residence here, Kumail said the caretaker government to take effective steps to reduce the inflation in the country, as the problems of the poor segments of the society are increasing day by day due to inflation.

He said that people should be given subsidies on essential items through utility stores to provide them relief.

Related Topics

Poor Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore ..

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determinat ..

5 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in ho ..

DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

5 minutes ago
 3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

17 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

21 minutes ago
 President invites CEC to fix date for general elec ..

President invites CEC to fix date for general elections

13 minutes ago
 Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan ..

Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydr ..

3 minutes ago
Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensu ..

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensuring foolproof security

13 minutes ago
 118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sut ..

118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

13 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

15 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

15 minutes ago
 Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom pa ..

Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom paid goods

15 minutes ago
 40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 ..

40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan