Govt should provide relief to poor masses: Kumail Hyder

Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Wednesday said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should provide immediate relief to the poor masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Wednesday said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should provide immediate relief to the poor masses.

Talking to several delegations at his residence here, Kumail said the caretaker government to take effective steps to reduce the inflation in the country, as the problems of the poor segments of the society are increasing day by day due to inflation.

He said that people should be given subsidies on essential items through utility stores to provide them relief.