Govt should provide support, guidance to farmers for advancement of agriculture, livestock: Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Thursday said that measures would be taken to organize a national level seminar in the provincial capital Quetta regarding development of agriculture and livestock sectors to stabilize the country's economic system.

This can be done with certainty if we succeed in developing the livestock sector on modern lines, then only Balochistan will meet the need of sacrificial animals of five million pilgrims of Saudi Arabia, he said adding that therefore, it was important that the government would provide full support and guidance to the owners and landlords and farmers across the province.

He said that in addition to providing cheap electricity and quality seeds to the landlords, provision of vaccines, proper food and quality medicines for the livestock of the farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of landowners led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Tareen and Director General of Balochistan Agricultural Research and Development Center Nadeem Sadiq at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor directed the QESCO to immediately provide electricity with full voltage to all agricultural feeders in all the farmers. He said that the economy of Pakistan and especially Balochistan was mainly agricultural in nature, the most important and largest part of the economy in province was related to livestock as it was a fact that Balochistan was a land of natural pastures. There are also many rare species of animals and birds and it can be developed as a profitable business at the international level by developing livestock and fisheries on modern lines, he said.

He said that every year in Saudi Arabia, about five million sacrificial animals were brought from different countries to be sacrificed on the occasion of Umrah and especially offering Hajj. While this need of Saudi Arabia can only be fulfilled from development of the Livestock Department by Balochistan with its own resources. It is sad to know about the nomads of Balochistan that even in this advanced age, they do not have the basic facilities of life, he said.