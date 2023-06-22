UrduPoint.com

Govt Should Raise Public Awareness On Human Trafficking: SSDO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 03:21 AM

Govt should raise public awareness on human trafficking: SSDO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Wednesday urged the government raise public awareness on human trafficking.

The SSDO, in the wake of Greece migrant boat disaster, unveiled a comprehensive report on Diagnosis, Discussions & Recommendations of the International Conference on Combating human trafficking during the interactive session.

It emphasized that the government and civil society needed to enhance coordination and raise public awareness through initiating various campaigns about the risks of human smuggling and trafficking.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas informed the media that the Organization was working closely with police, FIA, district and provincial TIP committees and other relevant government officials for advocacy, capacity building and awareness about the Human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

He said the SSDO conducted several campaigns for mass awareness, posted IEC material at railway stations, and bus terminals, also conducted an auto-rickshaw campaign for creating awareness regarding human trafficking and bonded labour in many major cities.

He also shared the recommendations developed by the experts and stakeholders at the international conference on human trafficking organized by the SSDO few months ago.

While unveiling the report focused on the diagnosis, discussions & recommendations, Syed Kausar Abbas said the recommendations presented in the report were compiled in consultation with the parliamentarians, relevant government officials, police, FIA, prosecution, lawyers, civil society organizations and victim service providers.

He said it was recommended to further strengthen law enforcement efforts by providing adequate resources to the law enforcement agencies for capacity enhancement of officers, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking and smuggling cases.

"This also includes the establishment and training of specialized units in LEAs (law enforcement agencies) that are equipped fully to handle these cases.

Address the root causes behind increasing human trafficking and bonded labor through the provision of education, employment and economic generation opportunities targeted towards marginalized communities." Muhammad Shahid Khan, Senior Director Programmes of SSDO, emphasized that there was an urgent need to conduct country-wide research on the root causes of trafficking in persons and generate evidence-based learning and database for comprehensive social and legal approaches to combat this organized crime.

"Raise public awareness through initiating various campaigns about the risks of human trafficking and how to identify and report suspected cases. This can be done through community-specific campaigns, school programs, and community outreach efforts. Mass awareness campaign for education of the common citizens once for all is required at the state level," he added.

He also stressed on the need of National Hotline for reporting Human Trafficking and smuggling and for better coordination among all stakeholders for effective victim services, and for maintaining a centralized database on both internal and external trafficking cases.

It was also recommended to consolidate the laws under one law. There is need to blend various provisions in the general laws (Pakistan Penal Code, 369-376), provincial Bonded Labor Abolition Acts, and Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018, Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018 for combating human trafficking, smuggling and bonded labor in Pakistan. It was suggested that separate Courts or benches be established for implementation PTPA Act 2018.

At the end Syed Kausar Abbas emphasized that media organizations can play a vital role in creating awareness, informing the masses, and mobilizing efforts to combat the dangers and illegal activities associated with the smuggling of migrants and human trafficking.

