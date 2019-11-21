Govt should regulate Afghan transit trade

Chairman Pakistan Economic Watch Dr. Murtaza Mughal Thursday said the government should regulate the Afghan transit trade to give opportunity to the deserving and capable people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Economic Watch Dr. Murtaza Mughal Thursday said the government should regulate the Afghan transit trade to give opportunity to the deserving and capable people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government should give incentives to business community. The Prime Minister should listen grievances and problems of business community to address the issues.

He lauded that it was appreciable that incumbent government realized its responsibility to improve economy by increasing exports, adding the present government was facing many economic challenges inherited from the previous governments.

He said the PTI led government had taken some bold decisions to improve economy.

It was highly imperative to revise tax collection system and minimize cost of production to stabilize economy, he added