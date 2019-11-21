UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Should Regulate Afghan Transit Trade

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:28 PM

Govt should regulate Afghan transit trade

Chairman Pakistan Economic Watch Dr. Murtaza Mughal Thursday said the government should regulate the Afghan transit trade to give opportunity to the deserving and capable people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Economic Watch Dr. Murtaza Mughal Thursday said the government should regulate the Afghan transit trade to give opportunity to the deserving and capable people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government should give incentives to business community. The Prime Minister should listen grievances and problems of business community to address the issues.

He lauded that it was appreciable that incumbent government realized its responsibility to improve economy by increasing exports, adding the present government was facing many economic challenges inherited from the previous governments.

He said the PTI led government had taken some bold decisions to improve economy.

It was highly imperative to revise tax collection system and minimize cost of production to stabilize economy, he added

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Business From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

19 minutes ago

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

22 minutes ago

Local markets witness fall in Gold price

40 minutes ago

Political parties can't receive funds from foreign ..

3 minutes ago

KP Speaker inaugurates Women Digital Empowerment P ..

3 minutes ago

NAVTTC, TEVTAs join hands to establish 5 Centres o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.