Govt should restrict private schools from selling books, uniforms: President BSA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :President Books and Stationery Association Faiz Abbasi on Monday urged the government to restrict private educational institutions from selling books, uniforms and other stationery items on their respective premises.

Talking to APP, he said that many institutions were involved in using school buildings for commercial purposes, which was a sheer violation of the guidelines issued by the District Education Authority.

He said that their businesses had been adversely affected since COVID-19 pandemic breakout in the country, and the sale of books and stationery items at school premises had added to their miseries.

"The school premises should not be used for any commercial activity, and no commercial shops for the sale of books and uniforms be operated on the school campus," Faiz added.

Meanwhile, on the condition of anonymity, a school principal said, "We have no anxiety with the private seller as parents demanded to provide uniforms and books on the school campus." Moreover, she said, "We are not even charging any payment of the lodging provided to the seller.

" Meanwhile, parents have also complained that private schools forced them to purchase books and uniforms from specific outlets, adding it seems that there was some nexus between the schools, book depots and the publishers.

A father, Muhammad Naeem whom two children were enrolled in a private school, said that as the schools were opened after the decline in corona cases, the school administration had provided a list of new books, notebooks and other stationery items to purchase from their said outlets.

He added that items were quiet at high prices there compared to the market rates.

When contacted, Member district education committee Abrar Ahmed Khan said that no school administration could demand students or force parents to buy books and other items according to Private Education Amendment Ordinance.

He asked the parents to register their complaints with the Education Authority if they compelled them to do so.

