Govt should strictly enforce laws against smoking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The government should strictly enforce laws against smoking, especially banning passive smoking at public places and shutting down hookah and tobacco clubs.

These views were expressed by Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Syed Abdul Samie during an awareness walk at Multan Railway Station organized by Pakistan Railways and Health Foundation on World No Tobacco Day.

He stated that over 8 million people worldwide die annually due to smoking, including more than 1.5 million non-smokers who suffer due to exposure to smokers.

Smoking is the leading cause of all diseases and deaths globally.

According to international organizations, after China, Pakistan is among the few countries with the highest smoking rates, with over 1,500 children and young people starting smoking daily in Pakistan, which is alarming.

In Pakistan, over 3 billion rupees are spent on smoking annually, and the smoker's entire family and those around them suffer from various diseases.

Irfan Qureshi, President of Health Foundation, said during the awareness walk that it is our religious and social responsibility to prevent future generations from smoking and to promote positive activities in the country.

The awareness walk was attended by Station Superintendent Muhammad Jameel, Senior Inspector Muhammad Zohaib Chaudhry, Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Asif, Malik Mahboob, Tariq Masih, staff members, and individuals from various walks of life.

Meanwhile, awareness sessions were also organized at Govt Associate College for Boys and Govt Post Graduate College for Women separetly at Shujabad.

VP Prof Asif Wains apprised students about harmful effects of smoking and stated that the day is marked to draw attention of authorities concerned about taking concrete measures to stop it.

At Girls college, Anti Norcotics Ms Hina noted that around 8 lac of people die of smoking in the world.