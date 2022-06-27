UrduPoint.com

Govt Should Take Industrialists, Farmers Into Confidence: Ex-President Chambers Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Ex-President Multan and DG Khan Chambers of Commerce Jalaluddin Rumi suggested that the government take industrialists and farmers into confidence and formulate business friendly policies in order to enhance production and promote exports.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the imposition of 10 percent super tax on major industries would severely affect the textile sector.

He stressed upon the government to reduce imports by $10 billion annually as it would help the foreign reserves.

It had become very difficult for industrialist and exporters to meet export orders, he added.

Rumi stated that government should formulate policies in consultation with the business community. The economy could only be strengthened by taking the business community into confidence.

Currently, the textile industry was paying 29 percent tax.

In such a situation, the implementation of super tax would push every sector towards inflation.

In the recent past, the industry had been seen making improvement in just one year. The government should impose minimum taxes and also reduce prices of electricity, gas and petroleum, he added.

"Today, we need to work together to get Pakistan out of the economic crises. The persons who are not paying taxes, should be brought into tax network.

Inflation and poverty is on rise across the globe," he said.

The whole world, he said, was witnessing recession and that the government should focus on pure food and medical facilities.

Rumi said that the revenue system had always remained complex and controversial.

The government should ease it in order to bring transparency. Bringing all segments into tax network instead of just one class, would surely help improve country's economy.

