Govt Should Take Necessary Measures For Giving Free Access To PWDs: Secretary ICOM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt should take necessary measures for giving free access to PWDs: Secretary ICOM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary International Council of the Museum (ICOM) Izaah Khan on Friday said that government should take necessary measures for giving free access to the persons with disability (PEDs) to heritage sites including museums.

Talking to APP, she said that in most heritage sites, there were not ramps for the PWDs, adding that concerned authorities should construct the required facilities to make it easy for the disable persons to visit the heritage sites and particularly museums.

She further said that there should be focused on legislative and policy reforms for the implementation of laws and practices with the UN Convention; ensuring that PwDs have access to all public facilities and services; and using artificial intelligence as a means of helping PwDs achieve their right to work and to live in the community .

She said that in most recreational spots there was no access facility for the disables, adding that most old buildings were also without access facilities for the PWDs.

