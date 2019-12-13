Govt should take necessary measures for giving free access to PWDs: Secretary ICOM

Secretary International Council of the Museum (ICOM) Izaah Khan on Friday said that government should take necessary measures for giving free access to the persons with disability to heritage sites including museums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary International Council of the Museum (ICOM) Izaah Khan on Friday said that government should take necessary measures for giving free access to the persons with disability to heritage sites including museums.

Talking to APP, she said that in most heritage sites had no ramps for the persons with disabilities, adding that concerned authorities should construct required facilities to make it easy for the disable to visit heritage sites particularly museums.

She said that there was no access facility for the disables at most recreational spots, adding that most old buildings were also without access facilities for the disables.

She further said that there should be focus on legislation and policy reforms for the implementation of laws and practices in accordance with the UN Convention; ensuring that PWDs have access to all public facilities and services.