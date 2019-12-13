UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Should Take Necessary Measures For Giving Free Access To PWDs: Secretary ICOM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

Govt should take necessary measures for giving free access to PWDs: Secretary ICOM

Secretary International Council of the Museum (ICOM) Izaah Khan on Friday said that government should take necessary measures for giving free access to the persons with disability to heritage sites including museums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary International Council of the Museum (ICOM) Izaah Khan on Friday said that government should take necessary measures for giving free access to the persons with disability to heritage sites including museums.

Talking to APP, she said that in most heritage sites had no ramps for the persons with disabilities, adding that concerned authorities should construct required facilities to make it easy for the disable to visit heritage sites particularly museums.

She said that there was no access facility for the disables at most recreational spots, adding that most old buildings were also without access facilities for the disables.

She further said that there should be focus on legislation and policy reforms for the implementation of laws and practices in accordance with the UN Convention; ensuring that PWDs have access to all public facilities and services.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit All Government

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

38 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

39 minutes ago

Gov policy aims to make youth self-reliant: State ..

7 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

58 minutes ago

Scientists to share details of successful trial of ..

4 minutes ago

KP local government minister discusses urban devel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.