Govt Should Take Opposition On Board On Kashmir: Liaquat Baloch

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Govt should take opposition on board on Kashmir: Liaquat Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Vice President Liaquat Baloch on Monday asked the federal government to take the opposition on board over Kashmir issue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Vice President Liaquat Baloch on Monday asked the Federal government to take the opposition on board over Kashmir issue.

Addressing a news conference here at Bahawalpur Press Club, he said the JI wanted further diplomatic efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue.

"We will have to work further to present our case on Kashmir issue before the world," he said.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played his all cards on the Kashmir issue and he could not convince the international community about the lockdown imposed in the held valley.

"The people of Indian Occupied Kashmir have been under lockdown for 70 days," he said, adding the world community, especially the United Nations, did not play their due role to get the Kashmiris freed from the Indian atrocities.

The JI leader said the Indian security forces had been subjugating the people of Kashmir of violence.

"Eight million people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are deprived of even fundamental human rights," he said. "Modi is working on the agenda of RSS by victimizing people of Kashmir," he said.

He added the JI would not join any electoral or other political alliance.

