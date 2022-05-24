UrduPoint.com

Govt Shouldn't Hinder Activities Of Any Political Party; SCBAP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Govt shouldn't hinder activities of any political party; SCBAP

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Tuesday stated that right to protest and participate in any political activity is a fundamental right of every citizen and the government must not hinder the activities of any political party or stop any of them from exercising their fundamental right

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Tuesday stated that right to protest and participate in any political activity is a fundamental right of every citizen and the government must not hinder the activities of any political party or stop any of them from exercising their fundamental right.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, Waseem Mumtaz Malik, Secretary SCBAP in a statement condemned the raids on the residences of lawyers followed by their arrests.

They stated that the raids being conducted on the residence of any political worker or citizen were totally unwarranted, against the law and the Constitution.

They also noted with concern that senior lawyers like Babar Awan and Fawad Chaudhary had also been deprived from performance of their professional obligations amid ongoing turmoil.

Therefore, they had demanded that government should refrain from indulging into such activities and from taking such steps that were against the law and Constitution and allow everyone to profess his /her fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Supreme Court Babar Awan Lawyers Fawad Chaudhry From Government

Recent Stories

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital J ..

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital Journalists

4 minutes ago
 May 30 deadline for 2nd NASFF-2022 registration

May 30 deadline for 2nd NASFF-2022 registration

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan asked to visit KP hospitals rather baza ..

Imran Khan asked to visit KP hospitals rather bazaars

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for early completion of WASA projects ..

Commissioner for early completion of WASA projects

1 minute ago
 90% of Sherani's forest fires contained: Farah

90% of Sherani's forest fires contained: Farah

1 minute ago
 Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - For ..

Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.