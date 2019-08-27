UrduPoint.com
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said on Tuesday, the government should have sent a delegation to United Nations, Human Rights' bodies, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and European Union (EU) to highlight human rights' violations and Indian atrocities in the Held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said on Tuesday, the government should have sent a delegation to United Nations, Human Rights' bodies, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and European Union (EU) to highlight human rights' violations and Indian atrocities in the Held Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here at Model Town, he said that the government should apprise international community about Pakistan viewpoint on Kashmir and severe human rights violations by Indian Army. The government should inform people whether it wants to raise Kashmir issue at international level, he said and added that the government was pursuing the formula of former president Pervez Musharraf on Kashmir.

He said that PTI government destroyed the country's foreign policy and led the country towards isolation at the international stage.

He said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had not submitted any application for his medical treatment, but the jail's doctors had advised him to undertake medical checkups. The court had ordered that Asif Ali Zardari could avail medical facilities in jail on his own expenses, he added. The jail authorities should implement the orders of the courts, he added.

Chaudhry Manzoor said that new amnesty scheme was an "NRO", adding that corruption inquiries were only being initiated against the Opposition and no action was taken against corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. He said that those facing 17 inquires in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) including Khyber Bank, Accountability Commission, Tsunami Tree programme, fake registration of students and others were not arrested.

He said that the government was trying to pressurize the Opposition by sending various references against its leaders.

