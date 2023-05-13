UrduPoint.com

Govt Showed Patience During PTI Violence: State Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said all leaders of political parties remained in prisons in different case in the past but their followers did not resort to violence.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said all political leaders faced their cases but did not violate the rules and regulations as well as the Constitution of Pakistan. However, he regretted that when Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf was arrested by law-enforcers in a corruption case, his party activists carried out violent protests and damaged national assets and sensitive installations. He said the coalition government exhibited patience while dealing with violent acts of the PTI workers and leaders.

He regretted that during Imran Khan's detention, his workers attacked different state and private institutions including Army buildings, and Radio Pakistan and APP offices in Peshawar in sheer violation of the law.

He said the PTI leaders and workers challenged the writ of the state. He said the PTI activists burnt 72 police vans, injured 152 policemen, and damaged state properties.

Tasneem Qureshi stressed the way of talks among all political parties to solve the issues, instead of resorting to violence. He said elections would be held on time. He said the coalition government in centre was striving to improve the lot of the poor segments of society.

He congratulated all APP 135 workers whose services had been regularised due to the Federal government, especially efforts of Pakistan Peoples Party. He said these workers had been working as contractual and daily-wager employees for over 10 years. He said the PPP believed in democracy and it had been struggling for the rights of labourers according to the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

