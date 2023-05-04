UrduPoint.com

Govt Shows Willingness To Resume Talks, Says Nazir Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar said on Thursday that the government side would appreciate to dialogue and show a willingness to reconvene for further discussions

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite the government's willingness to engage in dialogue and continue the discussions, no agreement was reached on the announcement of an election date.

"Unfortunately, we could not evolve a consensus on the date of the election in the final round of dialogues", he added.

The government to present its report tomorrow to the Supreme Court regarding the talks held with the opposition party, he added.

Minister further said that during the discussions, the government proposed that the assemblies would be dissolved after the passing of budget. This move is aimed at preventing any financial breakdown during the caretaker period, he added.

