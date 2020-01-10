UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Shuffles Ten Officers Of BPS-18 To 20

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Govt. shuffles ten officers of BPS-18 to 20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday reshuffled ten officers of grade 18-20 and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued by establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday reshuffled ten officers of grade 18-20 and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued by establishment Department.

OSD Ikramullah (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Project Director Computerization of Land Record, Additional Secretary Population Welfare Dildar Mohammad (BS-20) has been posted as Member Governor Inspection Team by replacing Ateequr Rehman (BS-20) who has been directed to report Establishment Department.

Special Secretary Industries Roohullah (BS-19) has been posted as Member board of Revenue by replacing Fakharuz Zaman (BS-19) who has been posted as Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary education.

OSD Ms. Nosheen Azam (BS-19) has been posted as Special Secretary Industries, Barkatullah Khan (BS-19) has been posted as Additional Secretary Agriculture, Additional Secretary P&D Shah Mehmood Khan (BS-19) has been posted as Special Secretary Finance and Secretary Board of Revenue Fazal Akbar (BS-18) has been posted as Director Land Record Board of Revenue by replacing Mohammad Khalid Zaman (BS-18) who has been posted as Deputy Secretary Law.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Population Welfare Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar offers fate ..

8 minutes ago

China decorates Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman with high ..

8 minutes ago

Rs 10 bln to be spent in Karak to improve electric ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee gains 05 paisa in interbank trade

9 minutes ago

ATC extends judicial remand of judge video scandal ..

5 minutes ago

Australia look for India wins to relieve bushfire ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.