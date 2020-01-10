Govt. shuffles ten officers of BPS-18 to 20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday reshuffled ten officers of grade 18-20 and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued by establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday reshuffled ten officers of grade 18-20 and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued by establishment Department.

OSD Ikramullah (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Project Director Computerization of Land Record, Additional Secretary Population Welfare Dildar Mohammad (BS-20) has been posted as Member Governor Inspection Team by replacing Ateequr Rehman (BS-20) who has been directed to report Establishment Department.

Special Secretary Industries Roohullah (BS-19) has been posted as Member board of Revenue by replacing Fakharuz Zaman (BS-19) who has been posted as Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary education.

OSD Ms. Nosheen Azam (BS-19) has been posted as Special Secretary Industries, Barkatullah Khan (BS-19) has been posted as Additional Secretary Agriculture, Additional Secretary P&D Shah Mehmood Khan (BS-19) has been posted as Special Secretary Finance and Secretary Board of Revenue Fazal Akbar (BS-18) has been posted as Director Land Record Board of Revenue by replacing Mohammad Khalid Zaman (BS-18) who has been posted as Deputy Secretary Law.