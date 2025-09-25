Govt Signs Rs 1.225 Trillion Scheme To Cut Circular Debt: Leghari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday announced a major breakthrough in tackling the power sector’s financial challenges, saying the government has signed a Rs 1.225 trillion scheme to reduce circular debt as part of a long-term plan to eliminate it within six years.
In a video message on the occasion of the Circular Debt Financing Scheme ceremony, Leghari recalled that when the present government assumed office, the circular debt stood at nearly Rs 2.4 trillion. “Through sustained reforms and coordinated efforts, the Power Division has already reduced it by Rs 800 billion,” he said.
He explained that until now, consumers were paying around Rs 3.25 per unit as a debt service surcharge, which was only being used to cover interest payments while the principal amount remained outstanding.
“Under the new arrangement, the debt service surcharge will also contribute to repayment of the Rs 1.225 trillion principal amount,” he added.
The minister termed the development a “historic step” toward resolving the chronic issue of circular debt, stressing that it reflects the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “Through the collective efforts of all institutions, the dream of bringing the circular debt to zero is becoming a reality,” Leghari remarked.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving the target of eliminating the entire circular debt within six years, calling it essential for the stability of Pakistan’s power sector and economy.
Recent Stories
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..
General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for ..
Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proclaimed offenders among eight held in search operation3 minutes ago
-
DC suspends doctor over negligence3 minutes ago
-
Hearing on Furqan Rao’s bail plea in APP corruption case adjourned till Oct 23 minutes ago
-
Govt signs Rs 1.225 trillion scheme to cut circular debt: Leghari3 minutes ago
-
Two die as roof collapsed in Nowshera3 minutes ago
-
HEC announces mandatory professional certifications, internships for undergraduate degrees3 minutes ago
-
Food outlets sealed in Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
FGEHA, DHA, SCBA to ink tripartite development agreement on Friday13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera successfully controls forest fire after 34-hour operation13 minutes ago
-
KP’s Elite Force senior officers visit Tank23 minutes ago
-
ASDEO conducts surprise visit to city circle schools under KP Education Emergency23 minutes ago
-
DPO orders solving people's grievances23 minutes ago