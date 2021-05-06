UrduPoint.com
Govt Sincere For Making Electoral System Transparent: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt sincere for making electoral system transparent: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the government was making sincere efforts to make the national electoral system free,fair and transparent but opposition was reluctant to play its due role to improve the system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government needed support of the opposition parties for bringing improvement in the election system but they were not ready to support it for the purpose.

He said the opposition should keep in their mind that the present government was came in to power for breaking and destroying the mafias in the country but not dissolve the assemblies.

Replying to a question, he said although the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) opinion regarding electoral reforms had great importance but final decision of the Parliament would be prevailed in this regard.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would again win the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of its five years performance.

Ali Muhammad Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrahi in Indian Jail, adding Indian brutalities could not suppress the freedom struggle movement of Kashmiri people.

Matter of Ashraf Sehrahi martyrdom would be highlighted at every national and international forums, he added.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral,political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till their independence from illegal Indian occupation, adding the rendered sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go wast.

