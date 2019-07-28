Govt sincere in providing relief to masses: Fakhar Imam

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam, said on Sunday the PTI government was sincere in providing maximum relief to masses.

Talking to the media, he said the government was striving to generate revenue through expansion of tax net so that revenue could be spent on the welfare of masses. He urged the citizens to pay tax being responsible citizens.

He said that there was dire need for establishment of standard libraries and forums at tehsil level which work for the promotion of education and elimination of ignorance.

He said that dream of progress could not be materialised without promotion of education.

He said that libraries equipped with standard books and arts councils should be established at district and tehsil levels.

Fakhar Imam said that he would talk to high-ups for the upgradation of Jinnah library in Khanewal and libraries at tehsil level.

Fakhar Imam expressed condolence with the bereaved family over the sudden death of noted political and social figure of Khanewal Mian Shaffat. He paid rich tribute to the deceased.