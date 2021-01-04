Govt sincerely working for uplift of south Punjab: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had laid the foundation of development and prosperity of south Punjab.

In a statement issued here, she said the PTI government had made south Punjab secretariat and separate province would also be made. She said with setting up of south Punjab secretariat the problems of the people there were being solved at local level.

Dr Firdous said that one could only mourn over those who were politicizing coronavirus, south Punjab and other issues.

She said the PPP and PML-N did nothing for the people of south Punjab except deceiving them through hollow slogans.