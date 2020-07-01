UrduPoint.com
Govt Sindh Authorized PUMHS As Test Conducting University

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:17 PM

Govt sindh authorized PUMHS as test conducting University

Health Department Government of Sindh has authorized Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences Shaheed Benazirabad as Test Conducting University dealing with admissions in MBBS and BDs in Public and Private Medical Universities/Colleges in Sindh Province for the Session 2020-21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Health Department Government of Sindh has authorized Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences Shaheed Benazirabad as Test Conducting University dealing with admissions in MBBS and BDs in Public and Private Medical Universities/Colleges in Sindh Province for the Session 2020-21.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Government of Sindh Health Department under para 9(2) read with Regulation 2 (a) of the MBBS and BDs (Admissions, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018.

