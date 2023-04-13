UrduPoint.com

Govt Slightly Cuts LNG Prices For April 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Govt slightly cuts LNG prices for April 2023

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday cut the average sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 0.06% per cent for April 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday cut the average sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 0.06% per cent for April 2023.

The RLNG price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers was slashed by 0.47 per cent or $0.

062/MMBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) clients, prices have been cut by $0.0302/MMBtu or 0.22 per cent over the previous month (March 2023).

Ogra set RLNG weighted average sale provisional price in its notification at $13.2316/MMBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $13.4801/MMBtu for SSGCL clients.

For the previous month of March, the regulator had notified RLNG distribution price for SNGPL consumers as $13.2942/MMBtu and $13.5102/MMBtu for the SSGCL clients.

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price March April Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

27 seconds ago
 Peace & security improve in Balochistan after oper ..

Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

28 seconds ago
 Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Mo ..

Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moons Delayed Over Weather - Spa ..

29 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri v ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri visits DMJ's Teaching Hospital

31 seconds ago
 US Congressman Says Introducing Bill to Defund Man ..

US Congressman Says Introducing Bill to Defund Manhattan DA's Office Amid Trump ..

33 seconds ago
 KP Cabinet approves preparation of rules for gener ..

KP Cabinet approves preparation of rules for general sales tax

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.