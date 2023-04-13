Govt slightly cuts LNG prices for April 2023

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday cut the average sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 0.06% per cent for April 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday cut the average sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 0.06% per cent for April 2023.

The RLNG price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers was slashed by 0.47 per cent or $0.

062/MMBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) clients, prices have been cut by $0.0302/MMBtu or 0.22 per cent over the previous month (March 2023).

Ogra set RLNG weighted average sale provisional price in its notification at $13.2316/MMBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $13.4801/MMBtu for SSGCL clients.

For the previous month of March, the regulator had notified RLNG distribution price for SNGPL consumers as $13.2942/MMBtu and $13.5102/MMBtu for the SSGCL clients.