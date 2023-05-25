UrduPoint.com

Govt Slightly Cuts RLNG Prices For May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Govt slightly cuts RLNG prices for May 2023

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday slightly cut the average sale price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for May 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday slightly cut the average sale price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for May 2023.

The RLNG price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers was slashed by $0.

1681/MMBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) clients, prices have been cut by $0.1768/MMBtu over the previous month (April 2023).

Ogra set RLNG weighted average sale provisional price in its notification at $13.3997/MMBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $13.6569/MMBtu for SSGCL clients.

For the previous month of April, the regulator had notified RLNG distribution price for SNGPL consumers as $13.2316/MMBtu and $13.4801/MMBtu for the SSGCL clients.

