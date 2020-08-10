Govt smart lockdown policy against COVID-19 remained successful: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said the government policy of smart lockdown against coronavirus pandemic was remained successful.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was adopted from day one against the coronavirus pandemic and he (PM) wanted to save lives of the people from coronavirus and from hunger at the same time.

The minister said coronavirus threat was still there and if standard operating procedures were not followed, there was always a threat of spreading virus again.

Replying to a question, he said it was very unfortunate that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ruling in Sindh from many decades but the central government was cleaning the Nullas there.