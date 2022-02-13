UrduPoint.com

Govt Special Focus On Upgradation Of Health Sector, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Govt special focus on upgradation of health sector, says Dr Akhtar Malik

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Sunday that the provincial government is paying special focus on upgradation of health sector through initiating different projects in order to ensure best medical facilities for the masses.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of PMA Muzaffargharh, the provincial minister said that 21 hospitals were under construction across the province and added that the under construction Nishtar Phase-II hospital project was a mega project for the people of South Punjab.

He said that the South Punjab had been neglected by the previous government and the PTI led government was striving hard to end sense of deprivation among the people of this area through launching different mega projects.

He said that the funds had been spent on other district of the province instead of South Punjab while the incumbent government has fixed 33 percent budget for development of South Punjab.

Dr Akhtar Malik added that South Punjab Secretariat has been established to resolve public issues on their door step.

He said that secretaries of the South Punjab have been given full authorities and they would be answerable directly to Chief Minister only.

He said that job quota has also been fixed for the people of South Punjab and added that only the residents of South Punjab would be eligible for the jobs here.

The provincial minister maintained that bill for establishment of South Punjab would be tabled soon in the assembly and the people would know that which political party was in its support and which oppose it.

" I am a doctor at first and then a politician" Dr Akhtar said and added that he would play a positive role in support of the doctors protection bill. He urged newly elected body of PMA Muzaffargarh to give their best in facilitating masses through providing them best medical facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Syed Mosa Raza, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Fayyaz and other concerned officers and civil society members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Budget Civil Society Doctor Job Muzaffargarh Sunday Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

7 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

12 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

12 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>